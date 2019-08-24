Memphis Tigers Football: 2019 Season Predictions
Next week is game week for the Memphis Tigers. There's excitement is the air and expectations are at a all-time high.
The TigerSportsReport staff will look into our crystal balls and make a prediction on how we feel the Tigers will do this season. Let's be clear here, none of us are Nostradamus.
There's a good chance we could be wrong but if we're right? You'll never hear the end of it. Here we go-
Ole Miss at Memphis (Sat. Aug 31st, Noon EST, ABC)
The Tigers have won the past 5 season openers. On paper, the Tigers are the better team. Ole Miss has dominated the series though. The Tigers are just 11-49-2 all-time against the Rebels. Coach Norvell is 16-4 at home. We all feel Memphis wins this one.
Bryan- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10
Isaac- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Mitch- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Southern at Memphis (Sat. Sept 7th, Noon EST, ESPN3)
This should be a cakewalk. There's something seriously wrong if Memphis lose this game
Bryan- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 10/10
Isaac- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.9/10
Mitch- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 10/10
Memphis at South Alabama (Sat. Sept 14th, 3:30pm EST, ESPNU)
South Alabama gave Memphis fits last year. The game was tied at 21 at halftime and then the Tigers only held a 4 point lead going into the 4th quarter. On paper, Memphis should win this easily. Coach Norvell is 8-8 in road games. The Tigers have lost 13 out of their last 14 road openers. Despite those stats, Memphis should bring home the W.
Bryan- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.5/10
Isaac- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9/10
Mitch- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Navy at Memphis (Thur. Sept 26th, 8pm EST, ESPN)
Navy leads the series 3-1.The Tigers lone win came in 2017 at Memphis. Navy will always provide challenges with their triple-option. The Tigers blew a 21-9 4th quarter lead last year to Navy. The last 2 games were close with the average margin of victory only being 2 points. We see another close game.
Bryan- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10
Isaac- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10
Mitch- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10
Memphis at ULM (Sat. Oct 5th, 7pm EST, TBA)
Memphis leads the series 2-1.The Tigers will be heavily favored and unless they slip up, they'll win easily.
Bryan- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.9/10
Isaac- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8.5/10
Mitch- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10
Memphis at Temple (Sat. Oct 12th, TBA, TBA)
The series is tied at 2 a piece. Neither team has won 2 in a row. When Memphis wins, it's a close game. When Temple wins, its by a larger margin. This game won't be easy. The last time Memphis played at Temple (2015) they didn't score a touchdown. They had 12 points off of 4 Jake Elliot FG's.
Bryan- Memphis (6-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10
Isaac- Temple (5-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.1/10
Mitch- Memphis (6-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.2/10
Tulane at Memphis (Sat. Oct 19th, TBA, TBA)
The Green Wave are much improved under head coach Willie Fritz. Tulane humbled the Tigers last year with a 40-24 win. At one point in the 4th quarter the Green Wave held a 40-14 lead. The Tulane win snapped a 11 game losing streak to the Tigers. Memphis has the better team and should win this game but it won't come easy.
Bryan- Memphis (7-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7/10
Isaac- Memphis (6-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10
Mitch- Memphis (7-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10
Memphis at Tulsa (Sat. Oct 26th, TBA, TBA)
Memphis leads the series 18-11 and has won 4 out of the last 5. 2 of out the last 4 times these 2 teams have played Memphis has been ranked in the top 25. If the season goes the way we predict it will go, they'll be ranked again.
Bryan- Memphis (8-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9/10
Isaac- Memphis (7-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10
Mitch- Memphis (8-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10
SMU at Memphis (Sat. Nov 2nd, TBA, TBA)
Memphis leads the series 8-3 and has won the last 5 games in the series. The Tigers won by 10 last year and should be able to win again this year.
Bryan- Memphis (9-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10
Isaac- Memphis (8-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10
Mitch- Memphis (9-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Memphis at Houston (Sat. Nov 16th, TBA, TBA)
Houston leads the series 15-12 but Memphis has won the last 3. 3 out of the last 4 games, at least one of these teams has been ranked in the top 25. This will be a very tough game. Memphis can win but it will not be a slam dunk.
Bryan- Memphis (10-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 4/10
Isaac- Memphis (9-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.1/10
Mitch- Houston (9-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10
Memphis at USF (Sat. Nov 23rd, TBA, TBA)
The Bulls won the last time these 2 teams played. It was Quinton Flowers 22 yard run with less than 2 mins on the clock that won the game for them. These games are usually pretty close and this will be another close one.
Bryan- Memphis (11-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10
Isaac- Memphis (10-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Mitch- Memphis (10-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10
Cincy at Memphis (Fri. Nov 29th, TBA, TBA)
The Tigers own the series 21-13 and have won the last 3 games. Cincy is much improved and this just might be the best team on the Tigers schedule. This will be a hard fought close game.
Bryan- Cincy (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10
Isaac- Memphis (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10
Mitch- Memphis (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10
The TigerSportsReport staff all predict an 11-1 season for the Tigers. We just disagree on which team they'll lose to.
We all see Memphis in the AAC Championship and they'll face either UCF or Cincy but we all have Memphis winning the conference title.
If our predictions are right...Cotton Bowl anyone?
We'll now predict some season awards.
Offensive Player of the Year-
Bryan- Patrick Taylor
Isaac- Patrick Taylor
Mitch- Damonte Coxie
Defensive Player of the Year-
Bryan- Austin Hall
Isaac- Bryce Huff
Mitch- TJ Carter
Newcomer of the Year-
Bryan- Traveon Samuel
Isaac- Everett Cunningham
Mitch- Everett Cunningham