Next week is game week for the Memphis Tigers. There's excitement is the air and expectations are at a all-time high. The TigerSportsReport staff will look into our crystal balls and make a prediction on how we feel the Tigers will do this season. Let's be clear here, none of us are Nostradamus. There's a good chance we could be wrong but if we're right? You'll never hear the end of it. Here we go-



Ole Miss at Memphis (Sat. Aug 31st, Noon EST, ABC) The Tigers have won the past 5 season openers. On paper, the Tigers are the better team. Ole Miss has dominated the series though. The Tigers are just 11-49-2 all-time against the Rebels. Coach Norvell is 16-4 at home. We all feel Memphis wins this one. Bryan- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10 Isaac- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10 Mitch- Memphis (1-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10

Southern at Memphis (Sat. Sept 7th, Noon EST, ESPN3) This should be a cakewalk. There's something seriously wrong if Memphis lose this game Bryan- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 10/10 Isaac- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.9/10 Mitch- Memphis (2-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 10/10

Memphis at South Alabama (Sat. Sept 14th, 3:30pm EST, ESPNU) South Alabama gave Memphis fits last year. The game was tied at 21 at halftime and then the Tigers only held a 4 point lead going into the 4th quarter. On paper, Memphis should win this easily. Coach Norvell is 8-8 in road games. The Tigers have lost 13 out of their last 14 road openers. Despite those stats, Memphis should bring home the W.

Bryan- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.5/10 Isaac- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9/10 Mitch- Memphis (3-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10

Navy at Memphis (Thur. Sept 26th, 8pm EST, ESPN) Navy leads the series 3-1.The Tigers lone win came in 2017 at Memphis. Navy will always provide challenges with their triple-option. The Tigers blew a 21-9 4th quarter lead last year to Navy. The last 2 games were close with the average margin of victory only being 2 points. We see another close game.

Bryan- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10 Isaac- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10 Mitch- Memphis (4-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10

Memphis at ULM (Sat. Oct 5th, 7pm EST, TBA) Memphis leads the series 2-1.The Tigers will be heavily favored and unless they slip up, they'll win easily.

Bryan- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9.9/10 Isaac- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8.5/10 Mitch- Memphis (5-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10

Memphis at Temple (Sat. Oct 12th, TBA, TBA) The series is tied at 2 a piece. Neither team has won 2 in a row. When Memphis wins, it's a close game. When Temple wins, its by a larger margin. This game won't be easy. The last time Memphis played at Temple (2015) they didn't score a touchdown. They had 12 points off of 4 Jake Elliot FG's.

Bryan- Memphis (6-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10 Isaac- Temple (5-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.1/10 Mitch- Memphis (6-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.2/10

Tulane at Memphis (Sat. Oct 19th, TBA, TBA) The Green Wave are much improved under head coach Willie Fritz. Tulane humbled the Tigers last year with a 40-24 win. At one point in the 4th quarter the Green Wave held a 40-14 lead. The Tulane win snapped a 11 game losing streak to the Tigers. Memphis has the better team and should win this game but it won't come easy.

Bryan- Memphis (7-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7/10 Isaac- Memphis (6-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10 Mitch- Memphis (7-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10

Memphis at Tulsa (Sat. Oct 26th, TBA, TBA) Memphis leads the series 18-11 and has won 4 out of the last 5. 2 of out the last 4 times these 2 teams have played Memphis has been ranked in the top 25. If the season goes the way we predict it will go, they'll be ranked again.

Bryan- Memphis (8-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 9/10 Isaac- Memphis (7-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10 Mitch- Memphis (8-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10

SMU at Memphis (Sat. Nov 2nd, TBA, TBA) Memphis leads the series 8-3 and has won the last 5 games in the series. The Tigers won by 10 last year and should be able to win again this year. Bryan- Memphis (9-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 7.5/10 Isaac- Memphis (8-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 8/10 Mitch- Memphis (9-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10

Memphis at Houston (Sat. Nov 16th, TBA, TBA) Houston leads the series 15-12 but Memphis has won the last 3. 3 out of the last 4 games, at least one of these teams has been ranked in the top 25. This will be a very tough game. Memphis can win but it will not be a slam dunk. Bryan- Memphis (10-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 4/10 Isaac- Memphis (9-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.1/10 Mitch- Houston (9-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 6/10

Memphis at USF (Sat. Nov 23rd, TBA, TBA) The Bulls won the last time these 2 teams played. It was Quinton Flowers 22 yard run with less than 2 mins on the clock that won the game for them. These games are usually pretty close and this will be another close one. Bryan- Memphis (11-0) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10 Isaac- Memphis (10-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10 Mitch- Memphis (10-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10

Cincy at Memphis (Fri. Nov 29th, TBA, TBA) The Tigers own the series 21-13 and have won the last 3 games. Cincy is much improved and this just might be the best team on the Tigers schedule. This will be a hard fought close game. Bryan- Cincy (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10 Isaac- Memphis (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5.5/10 Mitch- Memphis (11-1) CONFIDENCE FACTOR: 5/10