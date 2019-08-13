When Anthony Miller left for the NFL Draft the Tigers needed a player to step up and become that #1 receiver last season. Insert Damonte Coxie.

Coxie, 6-foot-3 197 lbs., had a very productive season in 2018 with 72 receptions for 1,174 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 72 catches were the same amount as the next two wide receivers totals combined.





