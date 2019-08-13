Memphis Tigers Football: A look at Damonte Coxie
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
When Anthony Miller left for the NFL Draft the Tigers needed a player to step up and become that #1 receiver last season. Insert Damonte Coxie.
Coxie, 6-foot-3 197 lbs., had a very productive season in 2018 with 72 receptions for 1,174 yards and 7 touchdowns. His 72 catches were the same amount as the next two wide receivers totals combined.
ProFootball Focus has his 2018 offensive grade at 81.1. That was 2nd in the AAC with a minimum of 83 reception attempts.
Here's a look at his weekly PFF grades from last year.
To read the rest of the article CLICK HERE (Premium)
Don't miss out on future articles
Don't have a premium subscription?
Click Here and subscribe. Get your first YEAR for $9.01
Use promo code Tigers901 to get your first year for $9.01