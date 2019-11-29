It seemed like Memphis would run away with the game.

It started off with a bang. Memphis drew first blood when Chris Claybrooks took the opening kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers took an early 7-0 lead. Memphis went up 14-3 when Brady White found Kedarian Jones for a 9-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter.

That wouldn't be the case as Cincinnati had other plans. The Bearcats didn't roll over and gave Memphis everything they had.



After going in the hole 17-3, Cincinnati got back into the game in the 2nd quarter by going 5 for 6 on 3rd downs and scored a touchdown on 2 of their 3 2nd quarter drives. Memphis' Riley Patterson gave Memphis a 20-17 halftime lead.

There wasn't any scoring in the 3rd quarter as it was a defensive slug fest. Both teams left the dramatics for the 4th quarter.



Memphis needed a spark and they got one when Coach Norvell called a reverse flea flicker and Brady White found Damonte Coxie for a 46 yard touchdown which gave Memphis a 27-17 lead.



Cincinnati make it 27-24 when Ben Bryant rushed for 12 yards for a touchdown and the momentum started to shift to the Bearcats.



The Tigers were in trouble and were faced with a 3rd and 10 from their own 38. Brady White's pass was incomplete but Cincinnati's Myjai Sanders was flagged for a unsportsmanlike conduct that gave Memphis a first down on their own 47 yard line.



Three plays later the Tigers extended the lead to 34-24 when Antonio Gibson rushed for 29 yards to the endzone.



The Tigers defense took care of the rest and Memphis would win the game and the AAC West division and will host Cincinnati next week for the AAC Championship game.

