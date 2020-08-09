 Memphis Tigers Football Fall Camp Day 3 video: TJ Carter
Memphis Tigers Football Fall Camp Day 3 video: TJ Carter

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis senior cornerback TJ Carter talks to the media after day 3 of fall camp.

{{ article.author_name }}