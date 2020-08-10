 Memphis Tigers Football Fall Camp Video Day 4: Dylan Parham
Memphis Tigers Football Fall Camp Video Day 4: Dylan Parham

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Dylan Parham spoke to the media after day 4 of fall camp.

