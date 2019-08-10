News More News
Memphis Tigers football fan fest news and notes

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Kudos to the Memphis fans. Nearly 2,000 Tiger fans attended this year's Fan Fest.

The defensive is very much improved from this time last year.

"I'm really please with the defense. They guys were flying around and they are playing with a lot of confidence. It's been back and forth battle up to this point and I thought the defense came out and got the best of the offense," Norvell said after the scrimmage.

One player that stood out to Norvell was junior defensive end Everett Cunningham. "He definitely flashed. This spring he played at a high level and I thought he did that again here today."

