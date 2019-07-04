"It felt like the right fit," Wilson told TigerSportsReport.

His official visit is really played a part in his decision to commit.

"On my official visit the coaches came well prepared showcasing me being one of the most versatile linebackers. Coach Clune had a whole slideshow of my film and Memphis defensive film together and compared how my game would tie into theirs. I also believe it would be a great source for my family to come see me play because it’s only 5 hours from the crib which ain’t too bad but really THE FIT PLAYED A BIG ROLE. Then the city, already as beautiful as it is, you can just tell Memphis is building something special."



