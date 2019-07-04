Memphis gets commitment from Kobe Wilson
The Memphis Tigers pick up a commitment from Parkview (GA) linebacker Kobe Wilson. Wilson, 6-foot-0 210 lbs., chose Memphis over Arizona State, Pittsburgh, South Florida, and Cincinnati.
"It felt like the right fit," Wilson told TigerSportsReport.
His official visit is really played a part in his decision to commit.
"On my official visit the coaches came well prepared showcasing me being one of the most versatile linebackers. Coach Clune had a whole slideshow of my film and Memphis defensive film together and compared how my game would tie into theirs. I also believe it would be a great source for my family to come see me play because it’s only 5 hours from the crib which ain’t too bad but really THE FIT PLAYED A BIG ROLE. Then the city, already as beautiful as it is, you can just tell Memphis is building something special."
Memphis defensive coordinator was his main recruiter and Wilson gave his thoughts on coach Fuller.
"He showed me and my family a lot of love which I could tell wasn’t fake like how some other coaches do."
Wilson said he plans to sign in December since he will be an early graduate.