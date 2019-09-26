The Tigers had a great first possession. After Navy drove 75 yards on 10 plays to take a 7-0 lead, Memphis responded with a 75 yard touchdown run by Kenneth Gainwell.

Then the wheels fell off.



The Tigers managed only 98 yards in the first half and they trailed 20-14 at the half. Memphis were very fortunate to be only down by 6 at the half by the way they played.

Navy's triple option was running all over the place in the first half. Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry even had more passing yards (75) than Brady White (25).



Then the Tigers woke up in the 2nd half. The Tigers defense held that Navy defense to 81 total yards in the 2nd half after giving up 292 in the first half.