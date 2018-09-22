It wasn't pretty, it wasn't always in the bag, but the Memphis Tigers got the job done in the end. The Jaguars went toe-to-toe with the Tigers and it was a tight game through 3 quarters.



The Tigers led 31-27 heading into the 4th quarter.That's when Memphis woke up and dominated. The Tigers outscored South Alabama 21-8 in the 4th quarter to seal the 52-35 win. With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-1 on the year.

Grades-



Offense, A



Darrell Henderson was 12 yards away from his 3rd straight 200 yard game. He had a career high 22 carries and finished with 188 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brady White continues to impress with his accuracy. White went 22-of-29 for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns. He only has 1 interception on the year that came from a hail mary. Take that away and he hasn't thrown a meaningful pick all year. Damonte Coxie continues to emerge as the go to receiver. He had 8 catches for 113 yards and 1 touchdown.