It wasn't pretty early on but the Memphis Tigers got the job done in the end. Memphis improved to 2-0 on the year with a 55-24 victory over the Southern Jaguars.



The Tigers didn't have the best of starts to the game. The second play from scrimmage Devon Benn rushed for 29 yards. Three plays later Southern had a 7-0 lead.



Brady White had a game we'd expect him to have playing a FCS opponent. He went 17 of 21 for 337 yards and 2 touchdowns.



The offense went 50% (8 for 16) on 3rd downs and Mike Norvell continued to trust the offense on 4th downs and they responded by going 3 for 3.

