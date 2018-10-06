The Memphis Tigers needed to get the bad taste out of their mouth after losing to Tulane last week and they did just that.

UConn really didn't have a chance against a focused Tigers team.

Memphis (4-2, 1-2) got off to a quick start after Brady White found Joey Magnifico for a 44-yard touchdown and the Tigers took a quick 7-0 lead.



UConn (1-5, 0-3) responded with a methodical 17 play scoring drive to tie the game at 7.

It was all Memphis the rest of the way.



The Tigers had two running back go over 100 yards. Darrell Henderson rushed for 174 yards on 14 carries and 3 touchdowns. Patrick Taylor Jr rushed for 161 yards on 11 carries and 3 touchdowns.



Memphis quarterback was nearly perfect going 16-of-18 for 239 yards and 1 touchdown.



