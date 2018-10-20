The day didn't start well for Memphis. Before you could blink, the Memphis Tigers were down 21-0 to Missouri.

Memphis punter punted into his own team for negative 10 yards. Three plays later Missouri took a 7-0 lead when Mizzou running back scored from 2-yards out.

Memphis starting to move the ball on their second possession with a 20 yards screen pass to Darrell Henderson and a 7 yard run by Patrick Taylor. Then things went south quickly. Brady White made a ill-advised screen pass throw that bounced off of Left Guard Dylan Parham's helmet and into Mizzou's Cornerback Christian Holmes hands and he had an easy pick-6.

After a Memphis 3 and out, Missouri made it 21-0 on a 14 yard run by Demar Crockett.

Memphis managed to get a 26-yard field goal from Riley Patterson to stop the bleeding in the first quarter. The nations leading rusher Darrell Henderson left the game in the first quarter after injuring his left hamstring. He never returned to the game. He finished with 15 yards on 4 carries.

Memphis woke up for a short time in the 2nd quarter. The Tiger defense forced Mizzou to two straight 3-and-outs and the Tiger offense got touchdowns from Patrick Taylor Jr and Tony Pollard.

Memphis was now down 21-17.

Memphis wouldn't be that close again. Missouri opened the flood gates of heaven and made it rain touchdowns.

Missouri lead 48-20 at the half. They didn't stop at the half either.

When it was all said and done, Memphis was dominated by Missouri 65-33.

Missouri’s pass defense was ranked 123rd in the nation before this game giving up 300 passing yards per game. Memphis could only muster up 208 passing yards.

The lone bright spot would have to be Memphis receiver Damonte Coxie. Coxie had 8 receptions for 111 yards and 1 touchdown. Brady White went 15-of-37 for 208 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.



Memphis losses their second straight game and falls to 4-4 on the year and will have a bye next week before traveling to ECU on November 3rd.



Memphis Head Coach Mike Norvell has never lost three in a row. Game time for the ECU game has yet to be announced.

