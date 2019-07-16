The 6-foot-3 senior finished last season with 1,122 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Memphis running back Patrick Taylor Jr. quietly had a great season last year for the Tigers. Darrell Henderson garnered much of the spotlight with his 1,909 rushing yards but Taylor himself topped the 1,000 yard mark.

"I love my O-line. They are my body guards. I wouldn't be able to do what I do without them."

"In the spring we had a lot of guys step up, we had Obinna Eze, Manny Orona-Lopez, and Scottie Dill. We have Dustin Woodard and Dylan Parham coming back and those guys have really come together as a unit. They've definitely gotten better."

The offensive line took a little of a hit when Trevon Tate and Roger Joseph graduated but Taylor Jr thinks the O-line will be just fine.

"I'm just trying to be consistent in every area of my game to help impact my team. Continuing to be a leader on and off the field. Our main focus as a team is to get 1% better and maximizing out the day," Taylor said at the AAC Media Day.

Taylor Jr. talked about what he expects for this upcoming season.

Taylor Jr reflected back to when he was being recruited by Memphis and said it was the fit and family atmosphere that attracted him to the Tigers.



"I loved what the coaches were talking about and how they were going to use me. Coach Norvell and the staff have done a great job of enhancing my ability to play the game."

He said he doesn't have any regrets in his Memphis career but there is one game he wishes he could go back and replay.

"The Championship game against UCF this past year. I felt like I missed a couple of cuts and holes in that game."

He absolutely loves to play at the Liberty Bowl in front of the Memphis fans. Which AAC opponent's venue does he like to pay at the most?

"I'm going to have to say UCF and Houston. The atmosphere is great at both of them."

His position coach is Anthony Jones and Taylor Jr has the utmost respect for him.

"Coach Jones is a great guy. When it's time to get to business, we get to business but he's a funny guy and jokes around with us.



Since he's been on campus, Taylor Jr said he feels his pass protection and knowledge of the game is where he's grown the most.



"Coach Norvell and staff have challenged me in that. Watching the VR and being able to see who I have on pass protection and knowing the gaps and the run schemes, it really helps."

He also spoke about Coach Norvell.

"One of the best things about Coach Norvell is that he's slick funny."

Norvell has one of the best college football pictures (cornrows). What did Taylor Jr think of that picture when he first saw it?

"When I first saw it, I said there's no way that can be Coach Norvell....there's no way. Sorry. I had to ask him and he said it was him."



If Memphis can go undefeated, does he think Coach will grow it back?

"(Laughing) I think that's a no go for him."

The Tigers have a fast defense that loves to hit. Which player hits the hardest?

"JJ Russell. The way he fills the hole he's always in your face. That's what he did to me in practice. He met me in the hole and man...shoot...I felt it for sure."



