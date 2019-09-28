News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Navy game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 35-23 win over Navy.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the Navy game

The Memphis Tigers defense enjoyed the victory over Navy
The Memphis Tigers defense enjoyed the victory over Navy (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Game 4 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jalil Clemons- DE

5

75.3

Morris Joseph- DT

23

75.2

John Tate IV- DT

15

75.1

Bryce Huff- DE

51

74.7

Joseph Dorceus- DE

25

71

Wardalis Ducksworth- DT

12

68.4

Everitt Cunningham- DE

22

67.9

Desmond Hawkins- DT

27

67.3

Jonathan Wilson- DT

43

67

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

42

62.9
BOLD = Starters
Game 4 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Xavier Cullens

21

73.3

Austin Hall

59

67.9

JJ Russell

59

61.5

Keith Brown Jr.

19

60.9

Tim Hart

61

59.3

Thomas Pickens

60

50.1
BOLD = Starters
Game 4 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Joey Bryant

24

81.6

Jacobi Francis

56

63.6

T.J. Carter

80

61.7
BOLD = Starters
Game 4 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Tyrez Lindsey

16

67.8

Sanchez Blake Jr.

80

64.1

La'Andre Thomas

59

62.7

Quindell Johnson

21

59.2
BOLD = Starters

Give us your thoughts on the grades in the Message Boards

