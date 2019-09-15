News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the South Alabama game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers improved to 3-0 with the 42-6 win over South Alabama.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the South Alabama game

Memphis Tigers Football defense
Memphis Tigers Football defense (Mike Kittrell/AL.com)
Game 3 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

19

82.9

Desmond Hawkins- DT

13

77.2

Braylon Brown- DT

20

72.4

Bryce Huff- DE

35

70.3

John Tate IV- DT

20

69.9

Jalil Clemons- DE

28

68.7

Joseph Dorceus- DE

28

68.3

Keith Brigham- DE

4

67

Jonathan Wilson- DE

32

62.5

Morris Joseph- DT

23

60.6

Corteze Love- DE

3

58.3

Everitt Cunningham- DE

35

46.5
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Austin Hall

37

80.8

JJ Russell

40

72

Thomas Pickens

32

65.5

Keith Brown Jr.

13

63.3

Tyler Garvey

6

62.6

Josh Perry

4

62.3

Tim Hart

30

62.2

Xavier Cullens

24

60.2

Jaylon Allen

3

58.2
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Joey Bryant

34

74.4

Cameron Fleming

4

62.5

Jacobi Francis

30

62

T.J. Carter

53

59.8
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Quindell Johnson

29

75.4

Ladarius Jordan

7

71.9

Sanchez Blake Jr.

38

66.6

Gabriel Rogers

9

64.2

La'Andre Thomas

36

62.9

Carlito Gonzalez

29

61.6

Tyrez Lindsey

10

41.4
BOLD = Starter

Here's the chart showing the full grades

