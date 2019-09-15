Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the South Alabama game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 3-0 with the 42-6 win over South Alabama.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the South Alabama game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
O'Bryan Goodson- DT
|
19
|
82.9
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
13
|
77.2
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
20
|
72.4
|
Bryce Huff- DE
|
35
|
70.3
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
20
|
69.9
|
Jalil Clemons- DE
|
28
|
68.7
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
28
|
68.3
|
Keith Brigham- DE
|
4
|
67
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
32
|
62.5
|
Morris Joseph- DT
|
23
|
60.6
|
Corteze Love- DE
|
3
|
58.3
|
Everitt Cunningham- DE
|
35
|
46.5
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Austin Hall
|
37
|
80.8
|
JJ Russell
|
40
|
72
|
Thomas Pickens
|
32
|
65.5
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
13
|
63.3
|
Tyler Garvey
|
6
|
62.6
|
Josh Perry
|
4
|
62.3
|
Tim Hart
|
30
|
62.2
|
Xavier Cullens
|
24
|
60.2
|
Jaylon Allen
|
3
|
58.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joey Bryant
|
34
|
74.4
|
Cameron Fleming
|
4
|
62.5
|
Jacobi Francis
|
30
|
62
|
T.J. Carter
|
53
|
59.8
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Quindell Johnson
|
29
|
75.4
|
Ladarius Jordan
|
7
|
71.9
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
38
|
66.6
|
Gabriel Rogers
|
9
|
64.2
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
36
|
62.9
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
29
|
61.6
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
10
|
41.4
