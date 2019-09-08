Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Southern game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 with the 55-24 win over Southern.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the Southern game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
13
|
82.8
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
40
|
70.2
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
21
|
66.2
|
Morris Joseph- DT
|
14
|
65.5
|
Everitt Cunningham- DE
|
11
|
63.4
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
27
|
63.4
|
O'Bryan Goodson- NT
|
5
|
62.2
|
Bryce Huff- DE
|
50
|
59.8
|
Jonathan Wilson- DT
|
40
|
58.6
|
Cole Mashburn- DE
|
17
|
49
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Xavier Cullens
|
18
|
67.6
|
JJ Russell
|
43
|
66.6
|
Tim Hart
|
33
|
64.5
|
Thomas Pickens
|
33
|
64.3
|
Austin Hall
|
38
|
63.5
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
6
|
63.4
|
Tyler Garvey
|
3
|
62
|
Josh Perry
|
2
|
47.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis
|
36
|
69.3
|
T.J. Carter
|
61
|
65.9
|
Joey Bryant
|
26
|
65.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
57
|
64.6
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
6
|
63.7
|
Quindell Johnson
|
13
|
63.4
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
55
|
61.7
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
3
|
60.2
Here's the chart showing the full grades