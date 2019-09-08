News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Southern game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 with the 55-24 win over Southern.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the Southern game

Game 2 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

John Tate IV- DT

13

82.8

Joseph Dorceus- DE

40

70.2

Braylon Brown- DT

21

66.2

Morris Joseph- DT

14

65.5

Everitt Cunningham- DE

11

63.4

Desmond Hawkins- DT

27

63.4

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

5

62.2

Bryce Huff- DE

50

59.8

Jonathan Wilson- DT

40

58.6

Cole Mashburn- DE

17

49
BOLD = Starter
Game 2 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Xavier Cullens

18

67.6

JJ Russell

43

66.6

Tim Hart

33

64.5

Thomas Pickens

33

64.3

Austin Hall

38

63.5

Keith Brown Jr.

6

63.4

Tyler Garvey

3

62

Josh Perry

2

47.3
BOLD = Starter
Game 2 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis

36

69.3

T.J. Carter

61

65.9

Joey Bryant

26

65.7
BOLD = Starter
Game 2 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

La'Andre Thomas

57

64.6

Carlito Gonzalez

6

63.7

Quindell Johnson

13

63.4

Sanchez Blake Jr.

55

61.7

Tyrez Lindsey

3

60.2

Here's the chart showing the full grades

{{ article.author_name }}