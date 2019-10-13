News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Temple game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers drop to 5-1 after some self inflicting wounds and a blown call during the Temple game.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Temple game

Memphis Tigers Cornerback TJ Carter
Memphis Tigers Cornerback TJ Carter (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Game 5 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Everitt Cunningham- DE

46

72.4

Bryce Huff- DE

64

65.4

Jalil Clemons- DE

25

64.9

Joseph Dorceus- DE

43

63.4

Morris Joseph- DT

21

62.6

Braylon Brown- DT

14

58.4

John Tate IV- DT

24

49.6

Jonathan Wilson- DT

62

41.5

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

55

30.2
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Tim Hart

32

84.2

Austin Hall

76

76.2

JJ Russell

76

60.4

Keith Brown Jr.

23

59.9

Thomas Pickens

52

56.5
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

T.J. Carter

89

85.2

Jacobi Francis

50

67.8

Joey Bryant

18

56.4

Chris Claybrooks

20

50
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Sanchez Blake Jr.

84

66.2

Quindell Johnson

35

64

Carlito Gonzalez

4

63.1

La'Andre Thomas

66

61.5
BOLD= Starter

