Memphis Tigers Football: PFF Defensive grades from the Tulane game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulane game

Week 5 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Braylon Brown- DT

70.1

Jonathan Wilson- DE

68.3

Khalil Johnson- DT

66.2

John Tate IV- DT

64.1

Joseph Dorceus- DE

59.5

Keith Brigham- DT

58

Desmond Hawkins- DT

53.3
Week 5 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Bryce Huff

73.2

Curtis Akins

70.4

Nehemiah Augustus

58

Austin Hall

55.5

Tim Hart

51.4

JJ Russell

49.6
Week 5 Defensive Grades- Defensive backs
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Tyrez Lindsey- S

69

Chris Claybrooks- CB

63

T.J. Carter- CB

62.9

Thomas Pickens- CB

62.9

Jacobi Francis- CB

52.3

Josh Perry- S

50.6

