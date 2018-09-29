Memphis Tigers Football: PFF Defensive grades from the Tulane game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulane game
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
70.1
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
68.3
|
Khalil Johnson- DT
|
66.2
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
64.1
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
59.5
|
Keith Brigham- DT
|
58
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
53.3
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Bryce Huff
|
73.2
|
Curtis Akins
|
70.4
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
58
|
Austin Hall
|
55.5
|
Tim Hart
|
51.4
|
JJ Russell
|
49.6
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Tyrez Lindsey- S
|
69
|
Chris Claybrooks- CB
|
63
|
T.J. Carter- CB
|
62.9
|
Thomas Pickens- CB
|
62.9
|
Jacobi Francis- CB
|
52.3
|
Josh Perry- S
|
50.6
Give us your thoughts in the Tigers' Lair