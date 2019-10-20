Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Tulane game
The Memphis Tigers get back to the winning ways with the 47-17 victory over Tulane. The win puts them at 6-1 for the season and the Tigers are Bowl eligible for the 6th straight year.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
The video below explains more about how their grading system works
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-40 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
41-59 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
60-73 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
74-85 = 4* (Very good performance)
86-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulane game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Bryce Huff- DE
|
50
|
76.3
|
Morris Joseph- DT
|
10
|
74.3
|
Everitt Cunningham- DE
|
25
|
65.7
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
9
|
62.2
|
Kayode Oladele- DE
|
3
|
61.7
|
Jonathan Wilson- DT
|
40
|
61.2
|
Jalil Clemons- DE
|
8
|
60
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
15
|
56.9
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
17
|
55.8
|
O'Bryan Goodson- DT
|
36
|
55.1
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
38
|
55
|
Jaylon Allen- DE
|
7
|
45.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Austin Hall
|
49
|
75.9
|
Tyler Garvey
|
3
|
74.1
|
Xavier Cullens
|
35
|
68.2
|
Keith Brown Jr.
|
11
|
68
|
Josh Perry
|
3
|
61.6
|
Tim Hart
|
32
|
55.8
|
Thomas Pickens
|
33
|
55.4
|
JJ Russell
|
23
|
46.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis
|
35
|
64.7
|
T.J. Carter
|
54
|
64.6
|
John Broussard Jr.
|
11
|
58
|
Chris Claybrooks
|
22
|
56.9
|
Joey Bryant
|
8
|
44.1
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
30
|
70.6
|
Quindell Johnson
|
31
|
67.9
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
26
|
64.5
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
9
|
60.6
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
42
|
55.6
Give us your thoughts on the grades in the Message Boards