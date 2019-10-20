News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Tulane game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers get back to the winning ways with the 47-17 victory over Tulane. The win puts them at 6-1 for the season and the Tigers are Bowl eligible for the 6th straight year.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works


TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-40 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

41-59 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

60-73 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

74-85 = 4* (Very good performance)

86-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Tulane game

Game 7 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Bryce Huff- DE

50

76.3

Morris Joseph- DT

10

74.3

Everitt Cunningham- DE

25

65.7

John Tate IV- DT

9

62.2

Kayode Oladele- DE

3

61.7

Jonathan Wilson- DT

40

61.2

Jalil Clemons- DE

8

60

Braylon Brown- DT

15

56.9

Desmond Hawkins- DT

17

55.8

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

36

55.1

Joseph Dorceus- DE

38

55

Jaylon Allen- DE

7

45.7
BOLD = Starter
Game 7 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Austin Hall

49

75.9

Tyler Garvey

3

74.1

Xavier Cullens

35

68.2

Keith Brown Jr.

11

68

Josh Perry

3

61.6

Tim Hart

32

55.8

Thomas Pickens

33

55.4

JJ Russell

23

46.3
BOLD = Starter
Game 7 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis

35

64.7

T.J. Carter

54

64.6

John Broussard Jr.

11

58

Chris Claybrooks

22

56.9

Joey Bryant

8

44.1
BOLD = Starter
Game 6 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Carlito Gonzalez

30

70.6

Quindell Johnson

31

67.9

Tyrez Lindsey

26

64.5

Sanchez Blake Jr.

9

60.6

La'Andre Thomas

42

55.6
BOLD = Starter

