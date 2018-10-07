Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from the UConn game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the UConn game
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Braylon Brown- DE
|
74.4
|
Khalil Johnson- DT
|
74.2
|
O'Bryan Goodson- NT
|
66.5
|
Corteze Love- DE
|
60.8
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
60.5
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
60.1
|
Emmanuel Cooper- DT
|
58.2
|
John Tate IV- NT
|
56.8
|
Keith Brigham- DE
|
55.2
|
Desmond Hawkins- NT
|
55
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
JJ Russell
|
71.2
|
Hayden Ferrari
|
66.6
|
Curtis Akins
|
66.5
|
Bryce Huff
|
64.6
|
Tim Hart
|
61.8
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
60.6
|
Chandler Stump
|
58.3
|
Xavier Cullens
|
48.6
|
Austin Hall
|
39.1
|
Cade Mashburn
|
36.8
|Player
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis- CB
|
84.2
|
Josh Perry- FS
|
82.2
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.- SS
|
74.7
|
Colton Cochran- FS
|
74.7
|
Carlito Gonzalez- FS
|
72
|
Tito Windham- CB
|
67.7
|
Tyrez Lindsey- SS
|
67
|
Chris Claybrooks- CB
|
66.9
|
Thomas Pickens- SS
|
66.7
|
Tamaurice Smith- CB
|
64.6
|
T.J. Carter- CB
|
54.7