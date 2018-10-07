Ticker
Pro Football Focus Defensive grades from the UConn game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the UConn game

Week 6 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Braylon Brown- DE

74.4

Khalil Johnson- DT

74.2

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

66.5

Corteze Love- DE

60.8

Joseph Dorceus- DE

60.5

Jonathan Wilson- DE

60.1

Emmanuel Cooper- DT

58.2

John Tate IV- NT

56.8

Keith Brigham- DE

55.2

Desmond Hawkins- NT

55
BOLD = Starter
Week 6 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Defensive Grade Stars

JJ Russell

71.2

Hayden Ferrari

66.6

Curtis Akins

66.5

Bryce Huff

64.6

Tim Hart

61.8

Nehemiah Augustus

60.6

Chandler Stump

58.3

Xavier Cullens

48.6

Austin Hall

39.1

Cade Mashburn

36.8
Week 6 Defensive Grades- Defensive backs
Player Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis- CB

84.2

Josh Perry- FS

82.2

Sanchez Blake Jr.- SS

74.7

Colton Cochran- FS

74.7

Carlito Gonzalez- FS

72

Tito Windham- CB

67.7

Tyrez Lindsey- SS

67

Chris Claybrooks- CB

66.9

Thomas Pickens- SS

66.7

Tamaurice Smith- CB

64.6

T.J. Carter- CB

54.7
