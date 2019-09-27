Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Navy game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 35-23 win over Navy.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Navy game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
44
|
66.4
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
34
|
72.7
|
Kylan Watkins
|
13
|
57.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
41
|
73.3
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
44
|
67.7
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
44
|
66.3
|
Isaac Ellis- RG
|
3
|
60.1
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
44
|
56.8
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
44
|
55.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Antonio Gibson
|
14
|
78.4
|
Traveon Samuel
|
4
|
76
|
Damonte Coxie
|
38
|
70.3
|
Kedarian Jones
|
34
|
67.3
|
Calvin Austin III
|
6
|
59.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Sean Dykes
|
27
|
62.4
|
Joey Magnifico
|
43
|
57.1
Give us your thoughts on the grades in the Message Boards