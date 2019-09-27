News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Navy game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers improved to 4-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 35-23 win over Navy.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Navy game

Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie is a deep threat for the Tigers
Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie is a deep threat for the Tigers (Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Game 4 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

44

66.4
Game 4 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kenneth Gainwell

34

72.7

Kylan Watkins

13

57.9
BOLD = Starter
Game 4 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

41

73.3

Scottie Dill- RT

44

67.7

Dylan Parham- LG

44

66.3

Isaac Ellis- RG

3

60.1

Obinna Eze- LT

44

56.8

Dustin Woodard- C

44

55.2
BOLD= Starter
Game 4 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Antonio Gibson

14

78.4

Traveon Samuel

4

76

Damonte Coxie

38

70.3

Kedarian Jones

34

67.3

Calvin Austin III

6

59.7
BOLD= Starter
Game 4 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Sean Dykes

27

62.4

Joey Magnifico

43

57.1
BOLD = Starter

Give us your thoughts on the grades in the Message Boards

