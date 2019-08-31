Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Ole Miss game
The Memphis Tigers improved start the season off right with a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Ole Miss game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
84
|
64.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
55
|
64.6
|
Kylan Watkins
|
7
|
59.3
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
59
|
54.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
80
|
77.5
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
71
|
65.8
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
84
|
64.2
|
Isaac Ellis- C
|
27
|
60.1
|
Titus Jones- LG
|
2
|
60
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
72
|
49.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Pop Williams
|
28
|
67.8
|
Damonte Coxie
|
76
|
62.5
|
Traveon Samuel
|
7
|
61.3
|
Kedarian Jones
|
51
|
59.1
|
Antonio Gibson
|
16
|
55.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kameron Wilson
|
7
|
53.1
|
Joey Magnifico
|
72
|
49.3
|
Sean Dykes
|
35
|
48.2
Here's the chart showing the full grades