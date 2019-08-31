News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 20:41:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Ole Miss game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
The Memphis Tigers improved start the season off right with a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Ole Miss game

Evzbldvuopqcvhxqfyhr
Memphis quarterback Brady White looking to lead the Tigers to a title this year (Justin Ford/USATSI)
Week 1 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

84

64.2
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kenneth Gainwell

55

64.6

Kylan Watkins

7

59.3

Patrick Taylor Jr.

59

54.2
*Taylor had a great running day but his pass blocking is what brought his offensive grade down.
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Dustin Woodard- C

80

77.5

Dylan Parham- LG

71

65.8

Scottie Dill- RT

84

64.2

Isaac Ellis- C

27

60.1

Titus Jones- LG

2

60

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

72

49.7
Bold= Starter
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Pop Williams

28

67.8

Damonte Coxie

76

62.5

Traveon Samuel

7

61.3

Kedarian Jones

51

59.1

Antonio Gibson

16

55.7
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kameron Wilson

7

53.1

Joey Magnifico

72

49.3

Sean Dykes

35

48.2
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u

Here's the chart showing the full grades

Pmo0fndtnmf2vt0mja65
