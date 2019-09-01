Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Ole Miss game
The Memphis Tigers started the season off right with a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Ole Miss game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
O'Bryan Goodson- DT
|
24
|
73.2
|
Bryce Huff- DE
|
46
|
73.2
|
Morris Joseph- DT
|
9
|
71.4
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
44
|
68.5
|
Jonathan Wilson- DT
|
33
|
66.5
|
John Tate IV- DT
|
7
|
66
|
Braylon Brown- DT
|
14
|
62.4
|
Desmond Hawkins- DT
|
17
|
58.4
|
Jalil Clemons- DE
|
7
|
57.1
|
Cole Mashburn- DE
|
9
|
56
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Xavier Cullens
|
25
|
75.3
|
JJ Russell
|
35
|
73.1
|
Tim Hart
|
31
|
70.7
|
Austin Hall
|
28
|
61.1
|
Thomas Pickens
|
32
|
50
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Jacobi Francis
|
35
|
81.2
|
T.J. Carter
|
53
|
62.9
|
Joey Bryant
|
27
|
54.6
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Quindell Johnson
|
25
|
92.3
|
La'Andre Thomas
|
11
|
73.2
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
51
|
71.4
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
18
|
64.3
|
Carlito Gonzalez
|
2
|
60.7
Here's the chart showing the full grades