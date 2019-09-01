News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 13:03:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Memphis Tigers Football: PFF defensive grades from the Ole Miss game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Memphis Tigers started the season off right with a 15-10 victory over Ole Miss.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Defensive grades from the Ole Miss game

Mbokopitovdjib3xaxws
Bryce Huff with a safety sack against Ole Miss (Justin Ford/USATSI)
Week 1 Defensive Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson- DT

24

73.2

Bryce Huff- DE

46

73.2

Morris Joseph- DT

9

71.4

Joseph Dorceus- DE

44

68.5

Jonathan Wilson- DT

33

66.5

John Tate IV- DT

7

66

Braylon Brown- DT

14

62.4

Desmond Hawkins- DT

17

58.4

Jalil Clemons- DE

7

57.1

Cole Mashburn- DE

9

56
BOLD= Starters
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Defensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Xavier Cullens

25

75.3

JJ Russell

35

73.1

Tim Hart

31

70.7

Austin Hall

28

61.1

Thomas Pickens

32

50
BOLD= Starters
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Defensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Jacobi Francis

35

81.2

T.J. Carter

53

62.9

Joey Bryant

27

54.6
Bold= Starter
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Week 1 Defensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Quindell Johnson

25

92.3

La'Andre Thomas

11

73.2

Sanchez Blake Jr.

51

71.4

Tyrez Lindsey

18

64.3

Carlito Gonzalez

2

60.7
Bold= Starter
Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u

Here's the chart showing the full grades

Urkj7vm0j3y2el9orraz
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}