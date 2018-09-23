Ticker
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF Offensive grades from the South Alabama game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the South Alabama game

Week 4 Offense Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

80.8
White was 22-of-29 for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns
Week 4 Offense Grades- Running back
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Darrell Henderson

82.2

Patrick Taylor Jr

79.1

Tony Pollard

63.6
Week 4 Offense Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Dustin Woodard- RG

77.7

Trevon Tate- LT

72.7

Dylan Parham- LG

70.4

Drew Kyser- C

70

Obinna Eze- LT

60

Scottie Dill- RT

60

Roger Joseph- RT

56.1
Week 4 Offense Grades- Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Tyce Daniel- TE

82.2

Damonte Coxie- WR

80.9

Joey Magnifico- TE

72.2

Pop Williams- WR

66.7

Antonio Gibson- WR

56.2

Mechane Slade- WR

54.9

Kedarian Jones- WR

54.8

