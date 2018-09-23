Memphis Tigers Football: PFF Offensive grades from the South Alabama game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the South Alabama game
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
80.8
|
Darrell Henderson
|
82.2
|
Patrick Taylor Jr
|
79.1
|
Tony Pollard
|
63.6
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
77.7
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
72.7
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
70.4
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
70
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
60
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
60
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
56.1
|
Tyce Daniel- TE
|
82.2
|
Damonte Coxie- WR
|
80.9
|
Joey Magnifico- TE
|
72.2
|
Pop Williams- WR
|
66.7
|
Antonio Gibson- WR
|
56.2
|
Mechane Slade- WR
|
54.9
|
Kedarian Jones- WR
|
54.8
