{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 07:44:38 -0500') }} football

Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the South Alabama game

Bryan Moss
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers improved to 3-0 with the 42-6 win over South Alabama.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the South Alabama game

Memphis running back Kylan Watkins celebrates a touchdown
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins celebrates a touchdown (Mike Kittrell/AL.com)
Game 3 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Connor Adair

11

57

Brady White

57

56.4

Markevion Quinn

3

56
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kylan Watkins

20

71.6

Kenneth Gainwell

32

71.2

Rodrigues Clark

11

65.1

Marquavius Weaver

1

59.3

Timothy Taylor

4

58.3
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Dylan Parham- LG

54

69.8

Matt Dale- LG

14

66.5

Dustin Woodard- C

54

63.7

Obinna Eze- LT

54

61.5

Titus Jones- RT

14

60.1

Brian Thomas- LT

14

53.6

Scottie Dill- RT

54

48.9

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

47

48.8

Evan Fields- RT

14

46.8

Isaac Ellis- RG

21

29.1
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Players Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Antonio Gibson

25

68.2

Traveon Samuel

17

61.7

Damonte Coxie

53

61.7

Pop Williams

4

58.3

Calvin Austin III

14

58

Coye Fairman

14

57.6

Kedarian Jones

49

54.7
BOLD = Starter
Game 3 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Snaps

Kameron Wilson

15

81.4

John Hassell

2

58.9

Joey Magnifico

39

53

Sean Dykes

30

51

Here's the chart with all the grades

{{ article.author_name }}