Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the South Alabama game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 3-0 with the 42-6 win over South Alabama.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the South Alabama game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Connor Adair
|
11
|
57
|
Brady White
|
57
|
56.4
|
Markevion Quinn
|
3
|
56
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kylan Watkins
|
20
|
71.6
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
32
|
71.2
|
Rodrigues Clark
|
11
|
65.1
|
Marquavius Weaver
|
1
|
59.3
|
Timothy Taylor
|
4
|
58.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
54
|
69.8
|
Matt Dale- LG
|
14
|
66.5
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
54
|
63.7
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
54
|
61.5
|
Titus Jones- RT
|
14
|
60.1
|
Brian Thomas- LT
|
14
|
53.6
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
54
|
48.9
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
47
|
48.8
|
Evan Fields- RT
|
14
|
46.8
|
Isaac Ellis- RG
|
21
|
29.1
|Players
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Antonio Gibson
|
25
|
68.2
|
Traveon Samuel
|
17
|
61.7
|
Damonte Coxie
|
53
|
61.7
|
Pop Williams
|
4
|
58.3
|
Calvin Austin III
|
14
|
58
|
Coye Fairman
|
14
|
57.6
|
Kedarian Jones
|
49
|
54.7
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Snaps
|
Kameron Wilson
|
15
|
81.4
|
John Hassell
|
2
|
58.9
|
Joey Magnifico
|
39
|
53
|
Sean Dykes
|
30
|
51
Here's the chart with all the grades