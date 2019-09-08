News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Southern game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 with the 55-24 win over Southern.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Southern game

Week 2 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Connor Adair

23

90.2

Brady White

51

88.3
Bold = Starter
Week 2 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kylan Watkins

16

72.1

Rodrigues Clark

8

65.3

Kenneth Gainwell

40

65.2

Timothy Taylor

7

64.9

Marquavius Weaver

3

63.3
Week 2 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Scottie Dill- RT

53

73.5

Dustin Woodard- C

62

72.5

Dylan Parham- LG

62

60.9

Obinna Eze- LT

51

60.5

Isaac Ellis- C

38

57.8

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

48

57.7

Titus Jones- RT

12

56

Brian Thomas- LT

32

55.7

Peyton Jones- RG

12

53.2
Bold = Starter
Week 2 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Damonte Coxie

33

87.2

Kedarian Jones

35

80.6

Coye Fairman

8

73.1

Antonio Gibson

41

70.6

Pop Williams

25

63.4

Tahj Washington

17

57.5

Calvin Austin III

8

56.8

Traveon Samuel

16

56.2

Javon Ivory

8

41
Bold = Starter
Week 2 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Joey Magnifico

41

84.2

Sean Dykes

33

61.5

Tyce Daniel

12

60.6

Kameron Wilson

17

57.7
Bold = Starter

Here's the chart with all the grades

