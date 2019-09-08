Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Southern game
The Memphis Tigers improved to 2-0 with the 55-24 win over Southern.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Southern game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Connor Adair
|
23
|
90.2
|
Brady White
|
51
|
88.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kylan Watkins
|
16
|
72.1
|
Rodrigues Clark
|
8
|
65.3
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
40
|
65.2
|
Timothy Taylor
|
7
|
64.9
|
Marquavius Weaver
|
3
|
63.3
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
53
|
73.5
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
62
|
72.5
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
62
|
60.9
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
51
|
60.5
|
Isaac Ellis- C
|
38
|
57.8
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
48
|
57.7
|
Titus Jones- RT
|
12
|
56
|
Brian Thomas- LT
|
32
|
55.7
|
Peyton Jones- RG
|
12
|
53.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Damonte Coxie
|
33
|
87.2
|
Kedarian Jones
|
35
|
80.6
|
Coye Fairman
|
8
|
73.1
|
Antonio Gibson
|
41
|
70.6
|
Pop Williams
|
25
|
63.4
|
Tahj Washington
|
17
|
57.5
|
Calvin Austin III
|
8
|
56.8
|
Traveon Samuel
|
16
|
56.2
|
Javon Ivory
|
8
|
41
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Joey Magnifico
|
41
|
84.2
|
Sean Dykes
|
33
|
61.5
|
Tyce Daniel
|
12
|
60.6
|
Kameron Wilson
|
17
|
57.7
Here's the chart with all the grades