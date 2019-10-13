News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Temple game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers are 5-1 after losing a close one to Temple 30-28.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Temple game

Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell
Memphis Tigers running back Kenneth Gainwell (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Game 6 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

80

63.5
Game 6 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kenneth Gainwell

63

71.8

Kylan Watkins

11

71.2

Rodrigues Clark

6

44.6
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Dustin Woodard- C

80

79.6

Scottie Dill- RT

80

64.1

Obinna Eze- LT

80

62.9

Isaac Ellis- RG

7

58.1

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

73

57.9

Dylan Parham- LG

80

52.8
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Stars Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Damonte Coxie

77

69.4

Kedarian Jones

74

61.7

Calvin Austin III

4

56.8

Antonio Gibson

65

53.6

Traveon Samuel

7

45.9
BOLD= Starter
Game 6 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Tyce Daniel

1

86.6

Kameron Wilson

12

62.2

Joey Magnifico

77

61.3
BOLD= Starter

