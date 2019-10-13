Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the Temple game
The Memphis Tigers are 5-1 after losing a close one to Temple 30-28.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Temple game
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
80
|
63.5
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Kenneth Gainwell
|
63
|
71.8
|
Kylan Watkins
|
11
|
71.2
|
Rodrigues Clark
|
6
|
44.6
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Dustin Woodard- C
|
80
|
79.6
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
80
|
64.1
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
80
|
62.9
|
Isaac Ellis- RG
|
7
|
58.1
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
73
|
57.9
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
80
|
52.8
|Stars
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Damonte Coxie
|
77
|
69.4
|
Kedarian Jones
|
74
|
61.7
|
Calvin Austin III
|
4
|
56.8
|
Antonio Gibson
|
65
|
53.6
|
Traveon Samuel
|
7
|
45.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Tyce Daniel
|
1
|
86.6
|
Kameron Wilson
|
12
|
62.2
|
Joey Magnifico
|
77
|
61.3
