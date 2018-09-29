Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-29 19:41:14 -0500') }} football

Memphis Tigers Football: PFF Offensive grades from the Tulane game

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the Tulane game

Week 5 Offense Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

73.2
Week 5 Offense Grades- Running back
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Darrell Henderson

67.3

Tony Pollard

54.5

Patrick Taylor Jr

53.2
Week 5 Offense Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Trevon Tate- LT

72.5

Dylan Parham- LG

66

Dustin Woodard- RG

63.9

Roger Joseph- RT

63.6

Drew Kyser- C

58.7
Week 5 Offense Grades- Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Joey Magnifico- TE

55.6

Damonte Coxie- WR

54.8

Pop Williams- WR

54

Kedarian Jones- WR

51.7

Sean Dykes- TE

46.6

