Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from the UConn game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the UConn game
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
93.2
|
Connor Adair
|
87.5
|Player
|Offensive Grades
|Stars
|
Darrell Henderson
|
95.7
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
84.2
|
Tony Pollard
|
78.9
|
Timothy Taylor
|
73.4
|
Marquavius Weaver
|
65.8
|
Cameron Fleming
|
63
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Scottie Dill- RT
|
80
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
72.1
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
67.7
|
Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG
|
65.3
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
65.3
|
Mikhail Hill- LG
|
61.7
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
60.4
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
60.2
|
Obinna Eze- LT
|
56.8
|
Isaac Ellis- C
|
47.7
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Stars
|
Sean Dykes- TE
|
89.3
|
Antonio Gibson- WR
|
75.9
|
Joey Magnifico- TE
|
69.9
|
Damonte Coxie- WR
|
69.8
|
Calvin Austin III- WR
|
60.3
|
Sam Craft- WR
|
60
|
Hunter Hill- WR
|
59.9
|
Steven Enis- TE
|
59.9
|
Mechane Slade- WR
|
56.7
|
Pop Williams- WR
|
55.5
|
Tre'Veon Hamilton- WR
|
52.2
|
Tyce Daniel- TE
|
48.8
|
Kedarian Jones- WR
|
45.5