{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 09:30:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from the UConn game

Yj8zd4nnnid9ew3nutbu
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com are extremely excited to announce our new partnership with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the UConn game

Week 6 Offense Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

93.2

Connor Adair

87.5
Week 6 Offense Grades- Running back
Player Offensive Grades Stars

Darrell Henderson

95.7

Patrick Taylor Jr.

84.2

Tony Pollard

78.9

Timothy Taylor

73.4

Marquavius Weaver

65.8

Cameron Fleming

63
Week 6 Offense Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Scottie Dill- RT

80

Drew Kyser- C

72.1

Trevon Tate- LT

67.7

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

65.3

Dylan Parham- LG

65.3

Mikhail Hill- LG

61.7

Roger Joseph- RT

60.4

Dustin Woodard- RG

60.2

Obinna Eze- LT

56.8

Isaac Ellis- C

47.7
BOLD = Starter
Week 6 Offense Grades- Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Stars

Sean Dykes- TE

89.3

Antonio Gibson- WR

75.9

Joey Magnifico- TE

69.9

Damonte Coxie- WR

69.8

Calvin Austin III- WR

60.3

Sam Craft- WR

60

Hunter Hill- WR

59.9

Steven Enis- TE

59.9

Mechane Slade- WR

56.7

Pop Williams- WR

55.5

Tre'Veon Hamilton- WR

52.2

Tyce Daniel- TE

48.8

Kedarian Jones- WR

45.5
