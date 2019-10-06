News More News
Memphis Tigers Football: PFF offensive grades from the ULM game

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers improved to 5-0 for the first time in the Norvell era with the 52-33 win over ULM.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the ULM game

Game 5 Offensive Grades- Quarterback
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Brady White

65

48.6
Game 5 Offensive Grades- Running back
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kenneth Gainwell

34

86.1

Kylan Watkins

28

73.3
BOLD= Starter
Game 5 Offensive Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Scottie Dill- RT

65

79.1

Dylan Parham- LG

17

67.5

Obinna Eze- LT

65

62

Isaac Ellis- LG

48

59.9

Manuel Orona-Lopez- RG

65

56.2

Dustin Woodard- C

65

53.3
BOLD= Starter
Game 5 Offensive Grades- Receivers
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Calvin Austin III

6

90

Traveon Samuel

18

66.1

Antonio Gibson

47

62

Damonte Coxie

57

58.9

Kedarian Jones

49

51.3
BOLD= Starter
Game 5 Offensive Grades- Tight Ends
Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars

Kameron Wilson

14

80.6

Joey Magnifico

55

63.6

Tyce Daniel

6

57.9
BOLD= Starter

