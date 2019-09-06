Here's what you need to know about the game.

The Tigers opened the season with a 15-10 win against Ole Miss. This week the Tigers will face the Southern Jaguars. This is the first-ever meeting between Memphis and Southern. The Jaguars are the only team this season Memphis has never faced before. Southern is Memphis’ 20th first-ever opponent since the turn of the 21st century.

Players to watch-

QUARTERBACKS Glendon McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton

--Southern played 2 quarterbacks last week against McNeese State. McDaniel got the majority of the snaps going 11 of 19 for 135 yards and 1 touchdown. Skelton came in and got 2 touchdown passes.

RUNNING BACK Devon Benn

-- Benn led the team in rushing last season with 782 yards. He didn't have the greatest game last week with only 33 yards rushing. Look for Benn to try to redeem himself this week.

WIDE RECEIVER Hunter Register

--Register is a tall (6-foot-5) wide out that can make plays. He had 4 catches for 82 yards last week. His 20.5 yards per catch can stretch the Tigers defense

RECORD LAST SEASON: 7-4 (6-2) / Notable wins against Grambling, Jackson State

