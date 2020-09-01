Memphis Tigers Football: Quick look at Arkansas State's Offense
TigerSportsReport has once again teamed up with ProFootballFocus to give you analytics about the matchup you won't find anywhere else.
The 2020 season for the Memphis Tigers kicks off Saturday when they host Arkansas State at 8pm CST on ESPN.
Here's a quick look at the Red Wolves
QUARTERBACK
RS junior Logan Bonner is listed as the starting quarterback but we won't be surprised if Sophomore Layne Hatcher gets some playing time. Here's a look at them both through the analytics of PFF.
|Name- Games
|Completion %
|Yards
|TD's
|PFF Grade
|
Logan Bonner- 4
|
59.1%
|
1,054
|
10
|
75.8
|
Layne Hatcher-10
|
65.9%
|
2,952
|
27
|
90
PASSING CHART
Here's a look at each of their passing charts for the season.
THE RUNNING GAME
|Direction/Gap
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD's
|Explosive Runs - runs over 10 yards
|
LE- D
|
66
|
292
|
3
|
6
|
LT- C
|
47
|
215
|
2
|
6
|
LG- B
|
40
|
257
|
1
|
8
|
ML- A
|
41
|
176
|
0
|
3
|
MR- A
|
47
|
239
|
1
|
7
|
RG- B
|
29
|
126
|
1
|
3
|
RT- C
|
29
|
65
|
1
|
0
|
RE- D
|
67
|
337
|
4
|
16
WIDE RECEIVERS
Let's check out the starting wide receivers and their PFF stats/grades
|Name
|Receptions
|Yards
|TD's
|PFF Receiving Grade
|
Jonathan Adams
|
62
|
851
|
5
|
65.8
|
Brandon Bowling
|
28
|
263
|
2
|
74.3
|
Dahu Green
|
5
|
86
|
0
|
66