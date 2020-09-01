 Memphis Tigers Football Arkansas State
Memphis Tigers Football: Quick look at Arkansas State's Offense

Bryan Moss
@RivalsBmoss

TigerSportsReport has once again teamed up with ProFootballFocus to give you analytics about the matchup you won't find anywhere else.

The 2020 season for the Memphis Tigers kicks off Saturday when they host Arkansas State at 8pm CST on ESPN.

Here's a quick look at the Red Wolves

Logan Bonner (Justin Manning)

QUARTERBACK

RS junior Logan Bonner is listed as the starting quarterback but we won't be surprised if Sophomore Layne Hatcher gets some playing time. Here's a look at them both through the analytics of PFF.

Quarterback
Name- Games Completion % Yards TD's PFF Grade

Logan Bonner- 4

59.1%

1,054

10

75.8

Layne Hatcher-10

65.9%

2,952

27

90

PASSING CHART

Here's a look at each of their passing charts for the season.

Memphis Tigers Football
Passing Chart for Logan Bonner
American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Passing Chart for Layne Hatcher

THE RUNNING GAME

American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Run Gaps
Running Direction
Direction/Gap Attempts Yards TD's Explosive Runs - runs over 10 yards

LE- D

66

292

3

6

LT- C

47

215

2

6

LG- B

40

257

1

8

ML- A

41

176

0

3

MR- A

47

239

1

7

RG- B

29

126

1

3

RT- C

29

65

1

0

RE- D

67

337

4

16

WIDE RECEIVERS

Let's check out the starting wide receivers and their PFF stats/grades

Wide Receivers
Name Receptions Yards TD's PFF Receiving Grade

Jonathan Adams

62

851

5

65.8

Brandon Bowling

28

263

2

74.3

Dahu Green

5

86

0

66
