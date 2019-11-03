Memphis Tigers Football: Top 5 Defensive Players from the SMU game

The Memphis Tigers move to 8-1 with the win over SMU. With the help of Pro Football Focus we take a look at Memphis' Top 5 players (minimum of 20 snaps) according to PFF's grades.

#5- LB Tim Hart, 68.5

Memphis LB Tim Hart (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Hart had his highest graded game of the year against SMU and it was his best graded game since the Bowl game last season. He registered 3 tackles.



#4- DE Bryce Huff, 69.3

Memphis Defensive End Bryce Huff (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Huff finished the night with 2 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, and 2 quarterback hurries.



#3- DL Jonathan Wilson, 69.4

Memphis DL Jonathan Wilson (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Wilson had his best graded game since ULM. He had 2 tackles on the night and was scored the highest on the team in rush defense.



#2- DE Jalil Clemons, 69.7

Memphis DE Jalil Clemons had 2 sacks vs SMU (Justin Ford/USATSI)

Clemons was disruptive all night for Memphis. He ad 2 tackles and both of them were sacks.



#1- DT Desmond Hawkins, 73.6

Memphis DL Desmond Hawkins