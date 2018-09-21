The Memphis Tigers (2-1) host the South Alabama Jaguars (1-2) at the Liberty Bowl at 7pm Central.

Here's five things to watch for-

Hold the line

The South Alabama defensive line is a strength for the Jags and they know how to get the the quarterback. South Alabama has 10 sacks on the year which ties them for 13th in he nation. Defensive Lineman Chason Milner leads the Jags with 3 sacks and he's only the back up.



The Memphis O-Line will have their hands full.

Big play Memphis?

Will Brady White and Darrell Henderson have a field day against South Alabama? The Jags are one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to allowing big plays of 20 yards or more. They give up on average 21 plays that go for 20 yards or more.



The Tigers must be licking their chops.

Contain Orth

South Alabama quarterback Evan Orth is their leading passer and rusher. Memphis will need to slow him down and limit him from making big time plays.



Keep it clean

Last week against Georgia State, the Tigers committed 10 penalties. They only had 4 against Navy. While this game should be an easy win, you'd like to see Memphis clean up the penalties a bit.



The record?

Will we ever see Tony Pollard return a kick this year? Will South Alabama be the team to try him and actually kick to him? We shall see. Pollard is one return touchdown away from the NCAA career record. Every fan in Memphis would love for him to tie the record sooner rather than later.

