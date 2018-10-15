The Memphis Men's Basketball team felt disrespected back in June when CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein predicted that the Tigers would finish 8th in the conference.

Today the AAC released their preseason coaches poll and they have Memphis finishing 4th.

"It's an awesome feeling. In this league with all these coaches, I respect anything they say and do. For them to rank us fourth is showing us respect, especially with a new coach and new team in a tough league," Coach Hardaway said at the Media Day.

We spoke to Cincinnati Head Coack Mick Cronin about what he expects out of Memphis this year.

"I think they were picked 4th in the Coaches Poll and I can tell you right now I think they can finish higher than that," Conin told TigerSportsReport.

Senior Forward Kyvon Davenport was appreciative for the 4th place pick but wants more.

"It's nice to see us picked at 4th but that's not where we want to finish. Our goal is much higher than that," Davenport said.

Senior Guard Jeremiah Martin agreed, "It's nice to have the respect but we still have to go out there and earn it. We haven't played yet. We want more that that."

The Tigers begin their season with an exhibition game on Thursday October 25th against LeMoyne-Owen at 7pm.

