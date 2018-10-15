Memphis Tigers picked to finish 4th in Preseason AAC Coaches Poll
The Memphis Men's Basketball team felt disrespected back in June when CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein predicted that the Tigers would finish 8th in the conference.
Today the AAC released their preseason coaches poll and they have Memphis finishing 4th.
"It's an awesome feeling. In this league with all these coaches, I respect anything they say and do. For them to rank us fourth is showing us respect, especially with a new coach and new team in a tough league," Coach Hardaway said at the Media Day.
We spoke to Cincinnati Head Coack Mick Cronin about what he expects out of Memphis this year.
"I think they were picked 4th in the Coaches Poll and I can tell you right now I think they can finish higher than that," Conin told TigerSportsReport.
Senior Forward Kyvon Davenport was appreciative for the 4th place pick but wants more.
"It's nice to see us picked at 4th but that's not where we want to finish. Our goal is much higher than that," Davenport said.
Senior Guard Jeremiah Martin agreed, "It's nice to have the respect but we still have to go out there and earn it. We haven't played yet. We want more that that."
The Tigers begin their season with an exhibition game on Thursday October 25th against LeMoyne-Owen at 7pm.
2017-18 AAC Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. UCF (6) 114 points
2. Cincinnati (3) 107 points
3. Houston (2) 103 points
4. Memphis (1) 85 points
5. UConn 75 points
6. Temple 74 points
7. SMU 63 points
8. Wichita State 60 points
9. Tulsa 48 points
10. Tulane 23 points
11. ECU 22 points
12. USF 18 points
2017-18 AAC Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year
B.J. Taylor, Guard – UCF
Preseason Freshman of the Year
Nate Hinton, Guard – Houston
Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Jalen Adams, Guard – UConn
Jarron Cumberland, Guard – Cincinnati
Jeremiah Martin, Guard – Memphis
Quinton Rose, Guard – Temple
B.J. Taylor, Guard – UCF
Second Team
Corey Davis, Jr., Guard – Houston
Tacko Fall, Center – UCF
Jarrey Foster, Guard – SMU
Markis McDuffie, Forward – Wichita State
Jahmal McMurray, Guard – SMU
Sterling Taplin, Guard – Tulsa