Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from the UCF game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the UCF game
|Player
|Offensive Grade
|Snaps
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
71.4
|
85
|
Tony Pollard
|
66
|
62
|
Darrell Henderson
|
61.9
|
54
|
Patrick Taylor Jr.
|
60.5
|
31
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
87.5
|
85
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
84.4
|
85
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
79.8
|
85
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
77.6
|
85
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
74.6
|
85
|
Kedarian Jones- WR
|
70.6
|
9
|
Damonte Coxie- WR
|
65.6
|
85
|
Joey Magnifico- TE
|
58.4
|
53
|
Mechane Slade- WR
|
57.4
|
14
|
Sean Dykes- TE
|
54.2
|
46
|
Pop Williams- WR
|
53.7
|
71