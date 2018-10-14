Ticker
Pro Football Focus Offensive grades from the UCF game

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the Offensive grades from the UCF game

Week 7 Offense Grades- Quarterback
Player Offensive Grade Snaps Stars

Brady White

71.4

85
Week 7 Offense Grades- Running back
Player Offensive Grade Snaps Stars

Tony Pollard

66

62

Darrell Henderson

61.9

54

Patrick Taylor Jr.

60.5

31
Bold= Starter
Week 7 Offense Grades- Offensive Line
Player Offensive Grade Snaps Stars

Dustin Woodard- RG

87.5

85

Drew Kyser- C

84.4

85

Trevon Tate- LT

79.8

85

Dylan Parham- LG

77.6

85

Roger Joseph- RT

74.6

85
Bold= Starters
Week 7 Offense Grades- Receivers and Tight Ends
Player Offensive Grade Snaps Stars

Kedarian Jones- WR

70.6

9

Damonte Coxie- WR

65.6

85

Joey Magnifico- TE

58.4

53

Mechane Slade- WR

57.4

14

Sean Dykes- TE

54.2

46

Pop Williams- WR

53.7

71
BOLD= Starters
