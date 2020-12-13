The Montgomery Bowl will be played on Wednesday 12/23 at 7pm on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Memphis Tigers will head to Montgomery Bowl and will face Florida Atlantic.

The Owls are coached by former conference foe Willie Taggart. Taggart is in his first year as the Owls head coach.

The Tigers an the Owls played once before in 2007 New Orleans Bowl. The Owls won that game 44-27.

