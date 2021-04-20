TigerSportsReport - Memphis to play at Florida State in 2024

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Sept. 14, 2024, the two schools announced Tuesday.

“We are very excited to be able to play Florida State in the future,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Florida State is a program with great tradition, and we are looking forward to a great matchup with them. Memphis will always look to play other nationally recognized teams.”

Florida State of the ACC is currently coached by former Tigers head coach Mike Norvell. Norvell led Memphis from 2016-19, with Silverfield alongside him on the coaching staff in all four seasons. The Tigers went to four-straight bowl games, including the 2019 Cotton Bowl, under Norvell and Silverfield.

Memphis and Florida State have played 18 times previously, with the Seminoles leading the all-time series, 10-7-1. The 2024 game will be the first between the two schools since 1990. The Tigers are 3-7 in 10 previous contests in Tallahassee.

The game at Florida State joins a previously announced game against Troy on Memphis’ 2024 non-conference schedule. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis on Sept. 7, 2024.

All dates and locations of future games are subject to change.

Memphis-Florida State All-Time Series (Florida State leads, 10-7-1)

1959 at Memphis: W, 16-6

1967 at Memphis: L, 26-7

1968 at Florida State: L, 20-10

1969 at Florida State: W, 28-26

1970 at Memphis: W, 16-12

1973 at Florida State: W, 13-10

1974 at Memphis: W, 42-14

1975 at Florida State: W, 17-14

1976 at Memphis: W, 21-12

1977 at Florida State: L, 30-9

1979 at Florida State: L, 66-17

1980 at Memphis: L, 24-3

1981 at Florida State: L, 10-5

1984 at Memphis: T, 17-17

1985 at Florida State: L, 19-10

1987 at Florida State: L, 41-24

1989 at Florida State: L, 57-20

1990 in Orlando: L, 35-3

in Memphis: 4-2-1

in Tallahassee: 3-7

Neutral: 0-1