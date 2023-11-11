Memphis was led by quarterback Seth Henigan's two touchdown passes and running back Blake Watson ran for two touchdowns.

It's not how you start the game but how you finish. Memphis needed a strong finish and got in a 44-38 overtime win at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Memphis entered the 4th quarter down 24-21. Memphis were 4-11 (0-1 this year) when being down at the start of the 4th quarter in the Silverfield era.

Charlotte pushed the led to 31-21 with 10:47 left in the game on a Joachim Bangda 31 yard touchdown run. Memphis responded 40 seconds later with a Blake Watson 6 yard touchdown run and Memphis was within three, 31-28.

The 49ers would go up by 10 after Hahsaun Wilson scored on a 3-yard run to make the score 38-28.



Memphis didn't back down. They never gave up. With 5:25 left in the game the Tigers scored to make it 38-35 and with 35 seconds left in the game they got a 35 yard field goal by Tanner Gillis to tie the game at 38.

Memphis would finish off the 49ers in overtime when Blake Watson scored from 2 yards out.



The win moved Memphis to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Tigers will face SMU next week in Memphis.

