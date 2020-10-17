What a wild and wonderful game. Memphis had a 13-game losing streak and with 11:32 left in the 3rd quarter UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel ran for a 14-yard touchdown and UCF converted the 2-pt conversion to make it 35-14.

At this point the Memphis fans had all but given up and I even tweeted this

It’s been 7 years since Memphis had a losing record. It’s looking like Memphis will drop to 1-2 for their first time being under .500 since 2013.

That tweet didn't age well.

From that tweet on, the Tigers outscored UCF 36-14 to win 50-49 and I have egg on my face.

It wasn't easy for Memphis. They made us sweet but got the job done. After going down 35-14 Memphis drove 75 yards down the field on 9 plays and scored on a Kameron Wilson 6-yard pass from Brady White. Memphis converted the 2-pt conversion to make it 35-22.

UCF seemed to be driving their way to a quick response but Knights running back Otis Anderson fumbled the ball on the Memphis 4-yard line and Memphis recovered.

The Tigers drove 96 yards and capped of the drive with a Javon Ivory 17-yard pass from Brady White and the Tigers were now down 35-29.

The back and forth continued throughout the 2nd half.

With 5:29 left in the game UCF scored on a Jacob Harris 10-yard pass from Dillon Gabriel. The 2-pt conversion failed and the Knights were up 49-37.

Memphis quickly responded with a Brady White to Kylan Watkins 22-yard touchdown pass and the Tigers trailed 49-44 with 3:41 to go.The Memphis forced UCF to just their 2nd 3 and out of the game and Memphis had the opportunity to take the lead with just 2:38 on the clock.

The Tigers did just that when Calvin Austin III scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brady White. The 2-pt conversion failed and Memphis had a 50-49 lead but UCF had 68 seconds to score.

Six plays later UCF was faced with a 4th and 2 from the Memphis 22 with 19 seconds on the clock. They lined up for 40-yard field goal but Daniel Obarski missed it and Memphis took over to run out the clock and the Tigers finally ended the 13-game losing streak against the Knights.



Memphis (2-1, 1-1) will now prepare for another tough matchup against Temple (1-1, 1-1).





