TigerSportsReport - Memphis-UCF game rescheduled for Feb. 1

The American Athletic Conference announced today that the Memphis-UCF men’s basketball game, postponed Tuesday in Orlando due to positive COVID-19 cases and the subsequent contact tracing at UCF, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 at FedExForum in Memphis.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Television information will be announced at a later date.

The rescheduled date is two days prior to the already-scheduled matchup between the Tigers and Knights on Feb. 3 in Memphis.

Should fans be able to attend games at FedExForum by Feb. 1, the rescheduled UCF game will be included in ticket packages at no additional cost. Game tickets will be emailed to ticket holders at a later date.

Consistent with recommendations from local public health officials, Memphis Grizzlies and University of Memphis men’s basketball home games at FedExForum will be played without fans in attendance until further notice. For more information, please visit www.GoTigersGo.com.

Up next for Memphis is a contest at FedExForum against SMU on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN or ESPN2 with the official designation announced in the coming days. The Tigers are the only AAC school with just two home games in January. After the game against SMU, Memphis’ only other home game in the month is Jan. 21 against Wichita State.



