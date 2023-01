Memphis improved to 12-4 (2-1) on the year with a 69-59 win over East Carolina Saturday afternoon. The game didn't start out great for the Tigers. ECU led 33-25 at the half.

Memphis shot 36.7% in the first half while East Carolina shot 48.1%. Kendric Davis only managed 2 points on 1 for 7 shooting in the first half.



Memphis found themselves at the half and came out with some stifling defense in the second half. The Tigers defense were highly effective only allowing the Pirates to shoot 33% in the second half.



Memphis senior Guard Alex Lomax had 7 total steals with 4 of them coming in the second half. Deandre Williams led the team with 19 points.



The Tigers will now prepare to travel to UCF on Wednesday.