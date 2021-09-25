Memphis vs UTSA Pre-Game Predictions
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Memphis will try to remain undefeated as they host the 3-0 Roadrunners of UTSA.
Here's my pre-game predictions for the game.
First Touchdown- UTSA, Sincere McCormick
Memphis wins the coin toss more often than not so we expect the to win the toss and defer to the 2nd half. That gives UTSA the ball first and I feel that they will drive down the field and Sincere McCormick will give the Roadrunners a 7-0 lead with a touchdown run.
Most Passing Yards: Seth Henigan
The Tigers passing game is more lethal than UTSA's. Henigan will rebound from his subpar game against Mississippi State. Look for Henigan to go for 300+ yards.
To see the rest of the predictions CLICK HERE (Premium)