It's no secret that Mike Norvell likes to play fast. They've played that way all year. This is one time where it didn't help Memphis by playing fast.

Let's take a look back.



The time on the clock showed 3:32. Wake Forest was up 30-28 and Memphis was driving. Memphis just converted a 4th and 6.

The Tigers now had the ball on the 33 yard line. You're in field goal range. There's no need to rush the plays. Take your time and run down the lock right?

Wrong.

Memphis snapped the first down ball at the 3:15 mark. There was still 20 seconds on the play clock.



REMEMBER these seconds. We're at 19 wasted seconds right now.



The Tigers tried a double pass that didn't work.

It's now 2nd and 10 from the Wake 33 yard line. Time on the clock is 3:09 left in the game. A pitch to Tony Pollard went for 8 yards. Time on the clock was 3 minutes.

It is now 3nd and 2. The Tigers snapped the ball at the 2:46 mark and there were 26 seconds left on the play clock. Let's add another 25 wasted seconds.



We're now up to 44 wasted seconds.



Pollard rushed for 5 yards and went out of bounds for a first down and Memphis now had the ball on the Wake 20 yard line.



On 1st down, Memphis running back Patrick Taylor Jr, rushed for 4 yards and Memphis had a 2nd and 6 from the 16 yard line with 2:22 left on the clock.

Memphis snapped the ball at the 1:56 mark and there were 13 seconds left on the play clock. Add another 12 wasted seconds.



Now we're up to 56 wasted seconds.



Patrick Taylor rushed for 7 yards and Memphis had a 1st and goal with 1:51 lest on the clack at the 9 yard line.



Memphis snapped the ball with 1:20 mark and there was 5 seconds left on the play clock. Add another 4 wasted seconds.



Now we're up to 1 full minute of wasted time.



On the next play, Patrick Taylor scored with 1:15 left in the game. Memphis had a 34-30 lead.



Instead of kicking the field goal to go up 5, they went and failed the 2-point conversion. This would come back to haunt them. So will the wasted seconds.



Now, imagine if Memphis didn't waste that 60 seconds of play clock. Wake Forest would have 15 seconds instead of 1:15 to try and score. But there wasn't 15 seconds left, there was 1:15.

Wake Forest went 75 yards on 6 plays to take a 37-34 lead.



After a squib kick that put Memphis in good field position, Brady White found tight end Joey Magnifico for a 44 yard gain. Memphis was in field goal range. They were at the Wake Forest 17 yard line.



Had they kicked the extra point earlier, a field goal here would have won it.



There was 19 seconds left in the game. Instead of running the clock down and trying a 34 yard field goal, the Tigers rushed the ball for -2 yards.



That's more wasted seconds...

They didn't run to the left to force the ball in the middle of the field for a better angle for a field goal, they instead ran it to the right when they were already on the right hash mark.



Now it's 2nd and 12 from the 19. Brady White pass to Damonte Coxie was incomplete. Coxie was interfered with but there was no call. Now it's 3rd and 12 with 9 seconds left.

White runs to the left and takes a knee so Memphis kicker Riley Patterson can have a field goal attempt in the center of the field.



There's 4 seconds left on the clock now.



There was 19 seconds left back when you had it on the 17 and could have ran a play to get in the middle of the field and then tried for a field goal but now you have a 43 yard attempt (after a false start) instead of a 34.



Memphis could have won this game, they should have won this game. They just wasted too many seconds.





