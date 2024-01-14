In Jaykwon Walton's return to Wichita he scored 23 points off 8-12 shooting to boost the Tigers to a 112-86 victory. Memphis has now won 10 straight games and improves to 15-2. This also marks back-to-back games where the Tigers have scored more than 100 points, for the first time since 1986.

This was a much needed game for the Tigers. In the past 5 games Memphis has looked shaky, different from the out of conference games. Thankfully, for the Tigers, it has not impacted the loss column.

A blowout win versus a conference opponent was something the Tigers had not done yet--their previous 3 wins came from 2 game-winners and an overtime.

The Tigers are finding their groove offensively, scoring 219 points over their last 2 games. Every starter put up double-digits in scoring, with the highest being 23 from Jaykwon Walton and Jahvon Quinerly.

While the Tigers played a near perfect game offensively, shooting 19-30 from three and 64.7% from the field, they still have room for improvement defensively.

Wichita State constantly found open shots and could get to the basket whenever they needed to.

Memphis made convent stops to put the Shockers away, but they also had help from Wichita State when they would miss the open looks.

The Shockers hit 6 threes, their season average, in 20 minutes. Adjustments were made in the second half, we saw some zone from the Tigers, along with other changes in personnel and matchups.

Jaykwon Walton, the former Shocker, was booed during his introduction. He replied by scoring the first 5 points for the Tigers. Walton would later hit a three at 15:41 to put Memphis up 17-15.

The first half was a shootout. Both squads were on fire, shooting 58.3% and 60% from three.

Center Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who had 14 points, hit his first of two threes to give the Tigers a 31-29 advantage.

While there were no high scoring runs in the first half, the Tigers did put together a 6-0 run late in the first half. The Shockers then hit a three just three seconds before half to minimize the run and bring the score to 46-49 heading into halftime.

Through the first 20 minutes David Jones, Memphis's leading scorer, had only 2 points on the board. Jones made sure to make his presence known in the second half and finished with 19.

After Walton hit another three to get the Tigers started, Jones scored 10 straight points. They were playing a two man game as they were the only scorers until Quinerly rolled in a layup at 14:52.

Memphis was hot from beyond the arc in the second half, shooting 12-18 from three. Following a shot from beyond the arc from Jahvon Quinerly the Tigers held a 20 point lead with 13:21 to play.

Tomlin, Quinerly, and Nick Jourdain would later hit three consecutive threes to spark a 16-5 run spanning 3:04. The run pushed the score to 98-71 with 8:08 to play. This was also the Tigers largest lead of the game.

The Shockers answered with a 13-2 run of their own to bring the score to 100-84 with 4:16 to play. The stadium was bumping, the sudden momentum shift had excited the crowd. The next play Jahvon Quinerly made a logo three to silence the crowd and put the nail in the coffin.

The Tigers then drained the remanning clock and ended the game with a 112-86 victory.

The MVP was Jahvon Quinerly. He finished with 23 points and 11 assists. Quinerly put on a showcase of elite passing and playmaking. Jaykwon Walton had a season high 23 points and was able to play efficient defense, totaling 2 blocks and 2 steals.

The Tigers won the rebound and turnover battle versus the Shockers. Grabbing 29 boards to Wichita's 24 and only giving up the ball 10 times to the Shocker's 19. Memphis also set a program record with 19 threes on the day.

The Tigers will take on the USF Bulls back in FedEx Forum on Thursday, January 18 at 6p.m. Memphis will look to continue their dominance and string together 11 straight and stay perfect in January.








