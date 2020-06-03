Mike Miller had this to say about his departure from the program.

" The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank: Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family. All of you made this opportunity possible for me, and I'm truly grateful."

" As much as I've loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it's time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next."

" I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much! I will always be a Tiger."

Head coach Penny Hardaway had this to say about Mike Miller leaving the program.

" I want to thank my brother, Mike Miller, for the two years he was with the team. I wish him well in his future endeavors. We will stay in touch and I look forward to him attending practices from time to time.

Once a Tiger always a Tiger. GTG"

The loss of Mike Miller will be felt on the recruiting front as well as on the court.



