Minott to enter NBA Draft

Per the report Minott has no plans to return to the University of Memphis.

Memphis freshman Josh Minott has made the decision to declare for the 2022 NBA draft per a report by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 6.6 points on 52.2% shooting and 3.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game this season and was named to the AAC All-Freshman team.

Minott will not sign with a agent so he could return to college but if he does return it doesn't look to be at Memphis from what he told Givony at ESPN.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft and maintain their collegiate eligibility is June 13.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23.



