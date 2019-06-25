“Me and my parents really just felt like that was going to be my best fit,” he told TigerSportaReport.

I’m happy to announce that I will be committing to the University of Memphis. Thank you to @RSilverfield @Pete_Lembo @Coach_Norvell for this opportunity. Thank you to all the coaches that have helped me get to this point. @BridgesFootball @elitefootball @JPRockMO @borgia_football pic.twitter.com/uQIqsmHuKH

His main recruiter is Offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield and they have hit it off.

“I really like coach Silverfield. I think his knowledge of the game is amazing and is great with his players.”

He has been to visit Memphis a few times and really liked what he saw. What was his favorite part of those visits?

“Being able to make a connection with the coaches and being able to see what they are doing to get better every day.”

The 6-foot-5 Tackle said he’s going to continue with improving all aspects of his game this offseason to help him prepare for not only his senior season but to make sure his in position to try and contribute right away when he gets to Memphis.

His plan is to sign with Memphis in the December signing period.