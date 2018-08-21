Memphis quarterback David Moore has told TogerSportsReport that he has decided to transfer.

Moore had been battling Arizona State transfer Brady White for the starting spot but nether one had cemented themselves as the starter.

Coach Mike Norvell has yet to name a starting quarterback which makes Moore’s decision a little surprising.

With Moore leaving the program, it’s just a matter of time before White will be announced as the starter and true freshman Brady McBride will most likely back him up.

This story will be updated as we get more info