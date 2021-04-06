It’s been a busy week over at the University of Memphis when it comes to the men’s basketball program. Sophomores Boogie Ellis, DJ Jeffries and Damion Baugh, as well as early enrollee Jordan Nesbitt, entered the transfer portal. The latter landing at his hometown school SLU.

More news came today, as 6’10” freshman big man Moussa Cisse has decided to test the waters and throw his name into the 2021 NBA draft per his Instagram. He won’t be signing with an agent therefore preserving his NCAA eligibility.

It was a struggle for Cisse early in the season, as you’d expect from a reclassified freshman. This was supposed to be his senior year at Lausanne Collegiate School. As the season went on he became more and more comfortable on the floor, and gave head coach Penny Hardaway credit for his progression as the season went on. He averaged 6.6pts 6.3rebs and 1.6blks for the NIT champions this season. Due to him maintaining his collegiate eligibility, if he doesn’t get positive feedback, he could return to Memphis for the 21-22 season.